EAGLE PASS, TX (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott will visit the Eagle Pass International Bridge 2 on Monday where he will meet with the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety, then hold a news conference.

Following the action by a Louisiana judge to keep Title 42 as law, Governor Abbott will visit the small border town of Eagle Pass, located in between San Antonio and Laredo, TX, to assess and tour border security assets.

