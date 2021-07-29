Abbott outlaws COVID-19 vaccine requirements in Texas via executive order, puts other limits on local governments

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott issued an updated order Thursday afternoon concerning COVID-19. The order outlaws vaccine requirements by state and local government agencies.

More specifically, it said no governmental entity can compel someone to receive a COVID-19 vaccine administered under an emergency use authorization. Currently, the FDA allows COVID-19 vaccines under emergency use rather than full approval.

“The new Executive Order emphasizes that the path forward relies on personal responsibility rather than government mandates,” Abbott said. “Vaccines, which remain in abundant supply, are the most effective defense against the virus, and they will always remain voluntary – never forced – in the State of Texas.”

