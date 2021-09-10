Abbott appoints Woody Hunt to statewide commission on community college finance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso businessman and philanthropist Woody Hunt was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Texas Commission on Community College Finance.

His term is set to expire at the pleasure of the governor.

The commission was established earlier this year with the goal of ensuring Texas public junior colleges are properly funded and that Texas students can succeed at the state’s postsecondary institutions.

Woody Hunt serves as senior chair of the board of the Hunt Companies. He is the founding chair of the Borderplex Alliance in El Paso, where he now serves on the Board of Directors, and is a member and former chair of the Texas Business Leadership Council. He also serves on numerous other civic and non-profit, and professional boards.

In addition to Hunt, two other members were named to the commission:

Mark Escamilla of Corpus Christi

Brian Jones of Odessa

