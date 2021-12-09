AAA Texas says Lone Star State leads in the number of people killed along roadways outside a disabled vehicle

Texas had the greatest number of people killed while outside a disabled vehicle from 2015 through 2019, totaling 263 people

HOUSTON (KIAH) According to the latest data available from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS), Texas had the greatest number of people killed while outside a disabled vehicle from 2015 through 2019, totaling 263 people.

AAA Texas calls on drivers in the Lone Star State to adhere to the statewide “Move Over or Slow Down” law which requires drivers to move over a lane or slow to 20 mph below the posted speed limit when approaching emergency vehicles, law enforcement, tow trucks, utility service vehicles, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles or other highway construction or maintenance vehicles using visual signals or flashing lights activated on the roadside.

Deaths like these can be avoided if drivers slow down and move over to give our roadside heroes room to work safely Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson

In Texas, drivers who fail to give emergency and work crews, including tow trucks, space to safely do their jobs can receive a ticket with a fine of up to $200. If there is a crash that causes injury to a worker, drivers can be fined up to $2,000.