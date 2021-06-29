AAA: El Paso has the highest gas prices in Texas

In Maryland, the average price of gasoline has risen four cents in the last week.

Prices at the pump are the highest they have been since 2014

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — AAA Texas says more than 43 million Americans will hit the road this Fourth of July weekend and El Paso drivers can expect to pay more from the pump while traveling.

“El Paso has the highest gas prices in Texas. The average today is at $3.06, one of the few places where we’ve seen the out average actually drop in Texas,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas/New Mexico.

A shortage of tank truck drivers, along with the pandemic-related travel surge, is causing supply-chain bottlenecks and shortages.

A number of areas are already reporting gas shortages, including the Pacific Northwest and Northern California.

The trade group “National Tank Truck Carriers” reports that somewhere between 20 percent to 25 percent of tank trucks are sitting idle across the country.

Industry insiders say there were driver shortages before the pandemic, but the lockdowns forced many drivers to retire or change jobs.

