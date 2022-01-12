A district for the Lower Valley, a Downtown district reimagined are some ideas for renewed City Council map

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans living in Segundo Barrio and the Chamizal would have a new City Council representative. And, a large chunk of the Lower Valley would be have representation in a single district.

That’d be a reality under a proposed redistricting map by Martin Bartlett, the chair of the city’s redistricting commission. Under the plan, District 2, or the Central district, would be the office representing Downtown El Paso.

But that’s all just a proposal as commissioners and the public alike are generating ideas for the redistricting process this year. The League of Women Voters in El Paso and other community advocates have drawn up their own maps.

District map proposal / Courtesy of the city of El Paso

Commissioners presented their ideas during a Wednesday afternoon meeting at City Hall.

Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau conducts a population study of communities across the country, which has big implications for how communities are represented at the federal, state, and local levels. The bureau’s results lead to the redistricting process, which is how lawmakers determine what areas a public office will represent by drawing boundaries for their districts.

On Wednesday, the city of El Paso’s redistricting committee commenced that process for the City Council’s districts, which are expected to change due to the movement of people in El Paso.

The City Council is divided up into eight districts that represent the city’s 678,815 people. The number of districts will not go up until the population reaches one million, according to city officials.

City redistricting meetings are planned on the following dates for the public to provide input into the redistricting process and submit their own maps.

Monday, January 24, 2022 – 6 P.M. – Westside Regional Command Center at 4801 Osborne Drive.

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 – 6 P.M. – Pebble Hills Regional Command Center at 10780 Pebble Hills Boulevard.

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 – 6 P.M. – Northeast Regional Command Center at 9600 Dyer Street.

Thursday, January 27, 2022 – 6 P.M. – Mission Valley Regional Command Center at 9011 Escobar Drive.

Monday, January 31, 2022 – 6 P.M. – Gary Del Palacio Recreation Center at 3001 Parkwood Street.

Tuesday, February 1, 2022 – 6 P.M. – Memorial Senior Center at 1800 Byron Street.

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 – 6 P.M. – Marty Robbins Recreation Center at 11620 Vista del Sol Drive.

Thursday, February 3, 2022 – 6 P.M. – Hybrid meeting In-person at Blue Flame Building at 304 Texas Avenue and on WeEx Link.

Monday, February 7, 2022 – 6 P.M. – Hilos de Plata Senior Center at 4451 Delta Drive.

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 – 6 P.M. In collaboration with El Paso Neighborhood Coalition. Virtual on Microsoft Teams.

