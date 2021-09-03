76-year-old New Mexico man missing, police issue Silver Alert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Silver Alert has been issued by the Lovington Police Department for a 76-year-old man who was last seen on Thursday.

Octavio Aranda-Rios was last seen around 4 p.m. at 1213 South 2nd St., in Lovington, New Mexico. Rios is described as a Hispanic man who is 5-foot-7-inches tall, 147 pounds with brown eyes and hair that is both black and grey.

Rios was last seen wearing Levi jeans and a blue shirt and is believed to be driving a 1993 Dodge Dakota pickup truck. The license plate on the truck is 786-RGG.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Lovington Police Department at (575) 396-2811.

