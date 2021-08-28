7 U.S. citizens injured in rollover in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A car crash on Saturday morning in Juarez sent seven U.S. citizens to a local hospital.

Five of the victims had minor injuries, while two suffered serious injuries.

According to a spokesman with the El Paso Fire Department, the victims ranged in age from 2 years old to adults in their 40s and included five minors.

All seven of them were taken to a hospital in El Paso.

