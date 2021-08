EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 67-year-old man died in a three-car crash that happened before 11 p.m. Wednesday night in East El Paso.

The crash happened at I-10 East and Hawkins Boulevard. The man died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

The El Paso Police Department did not provide further information about the crash.

