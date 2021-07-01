$5 Thursday visits for everyone when you head to the Lone Star Flight Museum

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s filled with a treasure trove of aviation history, and it’s right in Houston’s own backyard. The Lone Star Flight Museum has been exciting the public since September of 2017, and is a great place for the entire family to visit this summer and all year long.

Lone Star Flight Museum

The Lone Star Flight Museum is a 501(c)(3) aviation museum and STEM learning center with a mission to preserve, educate and inspire. And as CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton finds out, this state of the art facility at Houston’s Ellington Airport, is 130,000 square feet, houses the Museum’s renowned flying collection of historic aircraft, and has hands-on exhibits plus so much more.

For Tickets, to learn about Summer Camps and Classes, and learn even more information on the incredible museum, check out their website by click the Lone Star Flight Museum link Here.