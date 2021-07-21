35-year-old woman who beat cancer among EPISD summer graduates

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It was high school graduation day on Wednesday for more than 200 El Paso Independent School District students, including a 35-year-old woman who had to put school on hold due to a cancer diagnosis.

The graduates, along with their families and friends, gathered in the Chapin High School gym for the commencement ceremony.

The cancer survivor, who was not identified by EPISD, was originally supposed to graduate in 2005. Now fully recuperated, she received her diploma Wednesday morning.

The students completed their graduation requirements during the summer. They join the nearly 5,000 high school seniors who graduated back in June.

