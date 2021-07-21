35-year-old woman who beat cancer among EPISD summer graduates

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: EPISD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It was high school graduation day on Wednesday for more than 200 El Paso Independent School District students, including a 35-year-old woman who had to put school on hold due to a cancer diagnosis.

The graduates, along with their families and friends, gathered in the Chapin High School gym for the commencement ceremony.

The cancer survivor, who was not identified by EPISD, was originally supposed to graduate in 2005. Now fully recuperated, she received her diploma Wednesday morning.

The students completed their graduation requirements during the summer. They join the nearly 5,000 high school seniors who graduated back in June.

You can see more photos from Wednesday’s graduation here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Texas Senate Democrats call to meet with Gov. Abbott on voting bill compromise

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for change to quorum law to prevent another Democratic walkout

Advocates: Texas bills could harm voter turnout

Billionaire Jeff Bezos thanks Van Horn after Blue Origin space flight

New Shepard launches successfully

Local students, teachers and lawmakers react to bill that could prohibit civil rights education across Texas

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link