EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces firefighters extinguished three separate structure fires on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Las Cruces Fire Department (LCFD) said one of the fires happened in a vacant/abandoned building on the 1300 block of W. Amador just after 9 a.m. Fire officials said a passerby noticed smoke coming from the property and a person leaving the area.



Heavy fire was found in a converted garage, and firefighters took about ten minutes to get it under control. There was a person who was able to escape with minor injuries.



A second fire was reported before 4 p.m. on the 1600 block of S. Espina Street. The fire was reported as an unknown fire but was quickly upgraded to a commercial structure fire. Heavy fire was found in the rear of the structure and across the entire attic space. This fire took about 35 minutes to contain. No injuries were reported.



A third fire was reported at an apartment on the 1000 block of Luna Street just before 9:30 p.m. This fire was reported by a neighbor who noticed smoke coming from an apartment. This fire was also upgraded to a structure fire as firefighters were en route. Fire was located in one room of the apartment and was extinguished in about three minutes. No injuries were reported with this fire.

The cause of each of the three fires remain under investigation. No damage estimates are available at this time.

