EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three people were critically injured in a head-on crash on the Anthony Gap early Tuesday morning.

According to Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart, the crash was reported at 5:37 a.m. when a car and truck head head-on on New Mexico 404 (Anthony Gap) near the Doña Ana Community College campus, just east of I-10.

Stewart tells KTSM one of the vehicles rolled over in the crash, and three people were taken to area hospitals with injuries considered to be life-threatening. No fatalities were reported at the scene.

The Anthony Gap remains closed as of 9:30 a.m. as the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Accident Reconstruction Team investigates the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Gadsden ISD announced a two-hour delay for schools in the Chaparral community between Anthony, NM, and Chaparral following the crash.

Those schools affected include Chaparral High, Chaparral Middle, Chaparral Elementary, Sunrise Elementary, Yucca Heights, Desert Trails, and the Chaparral On-Track Pre-K Center.

Classes at the Doña Ana County Community College Gadsden Campus on NM 404 are also delayed until 10:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.