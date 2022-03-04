WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KXAN) — Waxahachie police are searching for the parties involved in the vandalism of 275 headstones in the city’s cemetery.

Waxahachie Police said the city was alerted to the vandalism on Feb. 28.

Many of the headstones were either tipped over or broken, police said.

“This is by far the worst case of vandalism we have seen in the City Cemetery. Many of the markers that were affected are very old, and repairs will be difficult and costly,” said Gumaro Martinez, Executive Director of Parks and Leisure Services in a Facebook post.

The vandalism affected both new and historic areas of the cemetery, officials said, but some of the damage happened to older stones, some of which were more than 100 years old.

“One of the destroyed markers was that of Emory Rogers, one of Waxahachie’s first settlers and founders,” said the department on Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waxahachie Police at 496-309-4426 or Crime Stoppers at 972-937-7297.