2020 weather wrap-up, a year for record events

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – It’s the last day of the year, and we could be saying goodbye to a series of unfortunate events, but La Nina (the weather system that made an earlier arrival) doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.

It was literally a year of record events. From wild fires at the start of the year, to back-to-back snow fall in the borderland, climbing triple digit heat and La Nina causing a long fall into winter drought.

Many say it’s the year that will need its own history book.

“We have seen above normal temperatures for 90% of our summer so far.” said, meteorologist Jason Laney from the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.

After a devastating monsoon season the national weather service announced the borderland was under a severe drought warning

“After a weak monsoon season here we are looking at drought conditions, if not extreme drought conditions” said Laney.

A drought that has been predicted to have a 50% chance it will last into the spring of 2021.

According to the national weather service, moderate La Nina conditions are present across the equatorial pacific ocean, as indicated by current oceanic and atmospheric observations.

This means temperatures should continue to stay warmer than normal and drier than average.

So, 2020 may be over in our forecast but experiencing warm conditions continues to be surely relevant.

