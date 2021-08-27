20 percent of El Paso homeowners moved in 30+ years ago, report says

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Home is where the heart is and many in the Borderland remain there for the long haul.

A new report that examined U.S. metro areas whose residents have lived in their homes the longest found that 20 percent of El Paso homeowners have been in their homes for more than 30 years.

The analysis reports that the pandemic has caused shifts wherein Baby Boomers are choosing to age in place, rather than downsize.

Overall, about 17 percent of homeowners in the United States have been in their homes for at least 30 years, which creates (more) challenges for millennials as many are looking to purchase their first home.

Below is a data summary that compares El Paso’s statistics to national averages:

El Paso average National average Share of owners who moved in 30+ years ago: 20.2% Share of owners who moved in 30+ years ago: 17.1% Share of owners who moved in 20–29 years ago: 17.8% Share of owners who moved in 20–29 years ago: 16.0% Share of owners who moved in 10–19 years ago: 26.5% Share of owners who moved in 10–19 years ago: 25.7% Share of owners who moved in <10 years ago: 35.6% Share of owners who moved in <10 years ago: 41.1% Total owner-occupied households: 163,433 Total owner-occupied households: 78,724,862 Source: U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey

