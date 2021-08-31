2 dead, 10 injured in highway collapse in Mississippi during aftermath of Hurricane Ida

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Two people are dead and 10 others are injured after a highway collapsed in George County, Mississippi during the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Troopers say both lanes of Highway 26 collapsed around 10:30 p.m. on Monday night.

Officials have tentatively identified the two people that were killed but are not releasing their identities at this time.

Of the ten people who were hurt, three of those injuries are reportedly life-threatening.

Seven vehicles plunged into the 50-foot ditch after the highway collapsed.

Warning: Photos of the scene could be intense

First responders used a crane to pull the vehicles out overnight.

Officers say they are still in the early stages of their investigation but are confident this horrible tragedy was caused by flash flooding during the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

In total, that area of George County, Mississippi has received about 14 inches of rain since Sunday. The area was also under a flash flood warning.

Crews with MDOT will be at the scene on Tuesday to assess the damage.

Highway 26 will remain closed until further notice.