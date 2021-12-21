“1883” looks to bring authenticity while filming in Guthrie, community members react to filming

GUTHRIE, Texas– In a town where horses graze the pasture, one coffee shop operates and the 6666 Ranch and Supply House exists, Hollywood magic happened for the filming of the “Yellowstone” prequel, “1883,” in Guthrie.

For the last two weeks, some less-than-300 King County residents in the area adjusted to small-town living with actors, stunt doubles and production crews who made their temporary home in an RV park created just for the closed set in the middle of Guthrie.

KAMC, KLBK and EverythingLubbock.com reached out to local business owners and the Guthrie ISD superintendent to get their reactions on what life is like adjusting to Hollywood actors coming to the town.

Furthermore, the KAMC, KLBK and EverythingLubbock.com crew were able to get an exclusive interview with Vince Valdez, who is a production assistant with “1883” production and grew up in Lubbock.

When asked what it was like to come back to West Texas for filming, Valdez said it was surreal.

“Coming back to West Texas was an honor,” he said. “It was really cool because we flew a charter plane with the cast and crew. So, coming home on a charter plane flight to see, not only my family but finishing out the film, was pretty awesome.”

“1883” is a period piece and a prequel to the “Yellowstone” series that highlights the West Texas area– where the journey begins from Texas to Montana.

Valdez said there is a journey in every family that viewers would be able to relate to.

“There’s a huge emphasis on authenticity when it comes to the attire, wardrobe and costumes,” Valdez said. “You can’t replicate this location. As everybody knows, the 6666 Ranch is historic.”

While Valdez said he was excited to see how viewers reacted to the prequel series, Guthrie residents also reacted to the filming location in their small town.

Farmhouse Coffee Co.

Farmhouse Coffee Co. owner Amber Long said she opened her coffee shop November 11, just in time to serve crew members with the film.

“It’s kinda cool,” Long said. “We are so small, and so not a whole lot goes on here. We’ve had many come into the shop, and they have been more than gracious. We’ve enjoyed it.”

She said while no Hollywood stars have made their appearance, stunt doubles, horse wranglers and crew members have stopped to get coffee early in the morning before filming begins each day.

Although she has not watched “Yellowstone” just yet, Long said she was excited to see the prequel.

Becky Taylor, the owner of Ranch Gals Goodies, sells baked goods at the coffee shop. She said she always wanted to start a baking business and wanted to offer people something different when they come to get coffee.

Taylor makes different types of brownies, homemade bread and spicy crackers. Additionally, she said the cowboy bar is one of her bestsellers, which is made with chocolate chips, butterscotch, vanilla and coconut.

“I’m not a fancy baker,” Taylor added. “I don’t make cakes or fancy cookies or any of that.”

As an avid “Yellowstone” viewer, Taylor said she was excited to see a show that portrays a real cowboy.

“It’s nice to see real people being portrayed correctly,” she said.

Guthrie ISD

Guthrie ISD Superintendent Jodie Reel said he has lived in King County for 10 years.

“There’s a lot more traffic in town than normal,” he said.

Reel said trailers for the RV park, set up exclusively for cast and crew, rolled in overnight nearly three weeks ago.

“The population more than doubled overnight,” he said.

Although the RV park is within eyesight from Guthrie ISD, Reel said it is repositioned each day so no one could see what is going on.

When asked by KAMC what it is like to see a Hollywood production being filmed in Guthrie, Reel said it was a good opportunity to see what goes into filmmaking.

“The beauty we see every day,” he said, “we take for granted. To those folks waking up in the new RV park had to be pretty spectacular, in my opinion.”

Although it is a great opportunity for residents as filming progressed for “1883,” Reel said he hoped it would not “change a lot of our world while showing it outward at the same time.”

Reel anticipated residents would see crews, and the traffic would keep coming, as the filming at the 6666 Ranch brought people into town to buy 6666 merchandise.

He said raising his teenage son in Guthrie was the best place to raise a young man.

“The quality of the community is largely reflected in the cowboy culture,” Reel said. “If that comes in “1883,” they’ve succeeded in that portrayal.”

“1883” premiered on Paramount+ Sunday, and it was not immediately clear when the 6666 Ranch episode would air at the time this article was published.