1 student killed in shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem; suspect in custody

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One student was killed in a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the school shortly after noon on a report of a shooting.

One student was found inside the school with a gunshot wound. The student was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

Police identified the student killed as William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family today and in the difficult days to come,” the police department said on Twitter.

No other students were shot.

Students inside Mount Tabor High School waiting, courtesy of Ben Kirkland

A suspect has been taken into custody, law enforcement sources confirmed to FOX8’s Michael Hennessey. The suspect is a Mount Tabor High School student. Their name has not been released.

Mount Tabor High School was placed on lockdown after the shooting. Other schools in the area were locked down as well out of an abundance of caution.

Parents were directed by law enforcement to a separate location to pick up their children. FOX8 did not report that location at the request of law enforcement.

The Greensboro Police Department assisted Winston-Salem and Forsyth County agencies.

A couple at the scene says their daughter was at the school at the time of the shooting. They were able to get in touch with their daughter and confirmed that she is OK.

“Your heart stops for a few minutes until you finally get in touch with them,” the father said.

Gov. Roy Cooper released the following statement on the shooting: