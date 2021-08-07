1 person treated in fire on North Mesa

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A commercial building on N. Mesa Street caught fire Saturday afternoon.

A Condition 1 fire was reported at the building, at 4026 N. Mesa St., at 1:38 p.m. on Saturday The fire was contained at 2:23 p.m., according to El Paso Fire Department spokesperson Enrique Duenas.

Crews are inspecting the structure and investigators have been called in.

One adult patient was treated at the scene, Duenas said.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.