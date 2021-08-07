1 person treated in fire on North Mesa

Local News

by: Patricia L. Garcia

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by KTSM 9 News Photojournalist Miguel Paredes.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A commercial building on N. Mesa Street caught fire Saturday afternoon.

A Condition 1 fire was reported at the building, at 4026 N. Mesa St., at 1:38 p.m. on Saturday The fire was contained at 2:23 p.m., according to El Paso Fire Department spokesperson Enrique Duenas.

Crews are inspecting the structure and investigators have been called in.

One adult patient was treated at the scene, Duenas said.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Rental assistance for El Pasoans

President of Mexico to visit Ciudad Juárez on Sunday

YMCA of El Paso, Academy Sports and Outdoors surprise kids with gift cards for back-to-school shopping

Three men arrested in connection to fatal Eastside shooting in July

Two El Paso men accused of possessing child pornography, tampering with evidence

Wounded Pitbull mix faces long road to recovery

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link