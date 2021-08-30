1 person taken to hospital following crash at Eastlake and I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Department confirmed one person was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated following a crash near the intersection of Eastlake and Interstate 10 on Sunday night.

Cameras from the Texas Department of Transportation showed law enforcement blocking the road at Eastlake and I-10 around 8:15 p.m. It has since been cleared.

No further information was provided about the incident.

