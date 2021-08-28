1 person suffers life-threatening injuries in Northeast shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Northeast El Paso on Saturday night.

According to the El Paso Police Department, the person had life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred at a home at the 5800 block of Pickerel Drive. Media was alerted at 9:46 p.m.

EPPD did not release further information about the incident.

