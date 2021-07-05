1 person killed in rollover crash on 1-10 and Transmountain

by: Patricia L. Garcia

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person died after a rollover crash Monday morning that closed down the westbound lanes of Interstate 10.

The El Paso Police Department reported the single-vehicle crash, which happened at I-10 and Transmountain, to media just before 6:30 a.m.

The westbound lanes of I-10 have been closed until further notice.

Police did not indicate the age of the victim, nor it if was a man or a woman.

This story will be updated as more information comes into the KTSM 9 News newsroom.

