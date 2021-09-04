1 dead, multiple people hospitalized in early morning Dona Ana County rollover

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person is dead and at least three others were hospitalized following an early Saturday morning single-vehicle crash in Dona Ana County.

The crash happened at 4:21 a.m. on Saturday at Elks Drive and Montoya Road.

According to the Dona Ana County Sheriff, the driver of the vehicle lost control and the vehicle flipped multiple times.

