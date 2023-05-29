EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Going back to 1755, Memorial Day is the day when we reflect on all military service members who have sacrificed their lives.

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors wants to remind the community they are providing therapy trainings especially around this day since it can reopen old wounds.

“We provide in-person services and telehealth services to break down the barriers. If they ever need to seek out those services, they are more than welcome to see their services to reach out to us via phone or walk in to our clinic,” said Clinician Cynthia Torres.

As a U.S. Army veteran herself, Torres became a mental health therapist after her time in the service as a medic.

“So, I saw things that brought me to the mental health aspect of you know serving and when I left and I separated, I went to school to become a mental health therapist,” Torres said.

Giving her the opportunity to come back to the Sun City and help fellow veterans from the Borderland or those stationed at Fort Bliss.

“Even if it’s volunteering, looking out into the community to volunteer, reaching out to an agency and just serving all those other individuals who need the help,” said Torres.

Torres says while The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic and Endeavors will be closed on Memorial Day. The Endeavors Veteran Wellness Center on 12135 Pebble Hills, will host an event at 9 a.m.

The event will include people in the community coming together to create keepsake messages and placing them in a memorial box in the foundation of the El Paso Veteran Wellness Center.

According to their Endeavors, if you are sharing your story on social media, do not forget to hashtag StoriesofService.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.