Local mammographers raise thousands in jewelry sales for local charities

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – For five years now, two of Desert Imaging’s most experienced mammographers, Nina Peck and Julie Rodriguez, have been busy making beautiful hand-crafted necklaces and bracelets and selling them at the front desk of Desert Imaging’s four medical Imaging Centers for five dollars, and on the company’s mobile mammography clinic known as “MOM” for Mammos on the Move.

When they are not busy saving lives in their exam room, these women can be found purchasing material and making jewelry together, piece-by-piece. Their hand-crafted project is an effort to help the less fortunate afford the cost of imaging exams and donate the rest to local charities.

The initial funds raised through handmade jewelry sales where then matched by the company.

By the end of the year, the women had raised $2,000, and to their surprise, Desert Imaging decided to double the size of their contribution to provide an even greater impact on the community. In total, $6,000 was given to three local charities in December.

Operation Noel received $2,500, providing 167 warm winter jackets for underserved children in El Paso.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services received $2,000, benefiting the “The Rainbow room” which provides children who have been separated from their guardians with diapers, toys, formula, clothes, cleaning supplies, and food.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank received $1,500, providing more than 10,000 meals to hungry El Pasoans, many of whom are receiving food assistance for the first time this year due to the dire economic impact of Covid-19.

“We love El Paso, and our hearts are with those who might need a little bit of help getting by during the holiday season,” said Julie Rodriguez. “We are thankful that Desert Imaging has supported our efforts for the last five years, and we’re thrilled that our leadership decided to match our donation in such a meaningful way as the need across our community has never been greater.”

“Desert Imaging is always looking for ways to support the community that we serve and love,” said Raul Arizpe, President and Chief Operating Officer of Desert Imaging. “Julie and Nina have such great hearts and are dedicated to serving their patients to the very best of their abilities. We are honored to have partnered with them this year to give back to the community that continues to give us so much.”