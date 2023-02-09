EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The local jewlery store, Kendra Scott is partnering with The Salvation Army for their “Love Beyond” fundraiser that will benefit the Salvation Army.

The fundraiser will be Friday, Feb. 10 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at their location on 6801 Mesa St. Space A7. According to The Salvation Army, 20% of purchases will benefit the organization.

The Salvation Army is issuing a rallying cry for El Pasoans to “Love Beyond.” Love Beyond is also a symbol of the resources and programs that many people rely on year-round when they turn to The Salvation Army for assistance.

