EL EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Brave Books bookstore is hosting an “Afternoon with El Paso Icon Wally Cech,” event where Cech will be signing her memoirs and telling her compelling life story of how she got from Nazi Germany to El Paso.

Cech grew up in Germany during World War II where she met her husband who was an American soldier.

She spent her time memorializing America’s military during that time period.

She will also be sharing her adventures of meeting numerous prominent people such as president John F. Kennedy, actor James Dean and actress Elizabeth Taylor.

Photo of a letter Cech received from Marie Doud Eisenhower, first lady and wife of U.S. president Dwight D. Eisenhower, Courtesy: Jud Burgess

Cech used to own a German restaurant Happy Bavarian on Alameda Street as well.

On August 2, City of El Paso Council recognized Cech for her accomplishments as s public author and for her dedication and commitment to the El Paso Community.

Wally Cech receiving recognition from El Paso City Council, Courtesy: City of El Paso

You will be able to meet Cech at Brave Books at 1307 Arizona Avenue from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. On Saturday, September 24.

Brave Books will also have Cech’s four-memoirs available for purchase.

