EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Horses Unlimited, a local ranch that provides a home for abandon horses, will be hosting their “Adopt a Rescue Horse” event on Feb. 11. The event will allow local residents to get a closer look at the work the ranch does as well as taking a look at the other animals under their care.

Horses Unlimited was created by owner Victoria Davis after returning to El Paso after receiving her degree in Equine Science from Sul Ross University. Davis said when she returned to the Borderland, she noticed how often horses were either abandoned or abused by their previous owners.

Now she has created a safe haven for the horses left behind along with other farm animals.

“We really pride ourselves on that as well as a retirement home. We are the only retirement home for horses in El Paso and the horses would have no place to go if we were not available.”

Davis is hoping to raise $6,000 so that they can build a new barn for the sheep, lamb or goats that they receive so that can improve the overall environment for them.

“We do have stalls already for them, but we feel that if we have this then well be ready. If there’s more than two or three coming in at a time, if were picking up maybe four or five well be able to help them out without having any grievances on where to put them.”

This is just the first event of the year that Horses Unlimited will host. They continue to open their doors to the community whether it be for volunteers who wish to help, or families who wish to adopt a horse. Davis continues to be grateful for the work that she has created.

“We just really appreciate the help, and we give that back to people by supporting the free help and free therapy for the horses because I think horses are just a great thing to be to benefit someone. And it it’s nice to be able to share that with everyone.”

The event will be on Feb. 11 from 1-5 pm. If you would like to reach out to Horses Unlimited for their “Adopt a Rescue Horse” event you can find their information on their website.

