Local health officials advise El Pasoans to ‘drain after the rain’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Department of Public Health is urging El Pasoans to drain all standing water around their homes to prevent mosquito-borne diseases.



Experts encourage the community to drain standing water from flowerpots, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, and birdbaths to avoid mosquitos breeding.



Any water that can’t be drained should be treated with mosquito dunks which are available at home and garden centers.



City officials warned that certain individuals are at higher risk of developing serious illnesses from the mosquito-borne West Nile Virus including the elderly and those with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and people who have received organ transplants.

Below are other prevention methods to “fight the bite” against mosquitos:

Deet – use insect repellents that contain DEET when outdoors.

Dress – wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors.

Dusk & Dawn – Although mosquitoes associated with Zika can be active throughout the day, residents should take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours (from dusk to dawn) or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.

Residents can also report mosquito breeding and standing water by calling 3-1-1.



For more information on mosquito prevention visit the Public Health website at ephealth.com or call 2-1-1.



