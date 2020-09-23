EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The CDC recently dropped guidance for the upcoming holiday season and provided recommendations for people to follow so they can stay safe from COVID-19.



Local health experts said they’re continuing to push for virtual holiday celebrations instead.



We’re still 39 days away from Halloween which normally calls for trick-or-treating around neighborhoods, but the CDC is staying one step ahead by providing these recommendations for the holiday.



El Paso health leaders said it’s important for everyone to not let their guard down.



“This is really something that’s going into 2021 and we’ve been saying that for months now,” Dr. Ogechika Alozie, Chief Medical Officer at Del Sol Medical Center said.



As fall and winter holiday season approaches, the CDC released holiday celebration guidance for Halloween, Dias de los Muertos, and Thanksgiving.

“More concerning to me and to us than Halloween is Thanksgiving and Christmas. Those holidays are a time to share, a time to just be together, and unfortunately this year we’re going to continue to push for other virtual ways,” El Paso City/County Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza told KTSM.



The recommendations highlight which holiday activities are low, moderate, and high risk. An example for Halloween includes pumpkin carving at home or virtual costume contests. The agency also advises people to get their flu shot between now and January.



Local health leaders urge El Pasoans to get it as soon as possible, “A lot of the people are just believing everything they see on social media that they read about the vaccines but it’s one of the biggest tools that we have for preventing infections and what better than preventing that since it’s going to share a lot of the same symptoms as COVID-19,” Dr. Ocaranza explained.



El Pasoans shared with KTSM their Halloween plans on our social media in response to the agency’s guidance. Some said they’ll be staying home, other said they’re still undecided.

“It’s going to be more common that you’re going to know someone close to you that got COVID, or that got hospitalized, or someone who lost a loved one because of COVID so don’t let your guard down,” Dr. Ocaranza said.



The CDC also advises people who plan on hosting holiday celebration gatherings, to look at your community’s COVID-19 numbers and decide whether to postpone, limit the number of invites, or cancel.