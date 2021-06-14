Local health expert breaks down risks of ‘fatty heart’, shares prevention tips

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local medical experts said a healthy body weight does not necessarily equal to a healthy heart.

No matter your size, you are still at rick for having a fatty heart. That means excess fat that surrounds the heart and it increases the risk of heart failure.

Although being obese doubles the risk of heart failure, having excess fat around the heart further enhances this risk.

“Make sure that if you have potential risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, your a smoker if you have a sedentary life you may have a fatty heart even if you’re not obese,” said Oscar Munoz, an Interventional Cardiologist with Del Sol Medical Center.

To reduce your chances of a fatty heart, experts recommend having a healthy diet and exercising regularly.

