EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hardcore Fitness Center located at 11444 Rojas Dr. is providing teens with powerlifting skills in order to decrease teen violence in El Paso.

While teen crime has been on the rise this year, personal trainer Rick Bustillos wants teens to know that the Hardcore Fitness Center is not just a place to work out but to build confidence and live a healthier lifestyle.

“Instead of going home, getting on their phones, playing video games, eating hot Cheetos, or being out with their friends doing bad stuff,” said Bustillos.

Bustillos is currently helping 18-year-old Derick Martinez become a power lifter and eventually competing in the Sanctioned of United States Powerlifting Association (USPA).

“For power lifters, which is one of my, you know it’s my passion, it’s my thing. I tend to take them in and help them out for free just because I want them to do well and I guess seeing them get excited seeing these little kids have some power, it’s crazy what these 16-year-old, 17-year-olds carry, you know,” said Bustillos.

While Bustillos has been training Martinez since he was 16-years-old, Martinez is now showing his 13-year-old brother Jesus how to power lift.

“My message to everybody is to kind of, you know, don’t go down that ride. There’s alternatives to doing things, and actually you know feeling better with yourselves and just coming in and act like a brand new you,” said Martinez.

Martinez says although he’s never been the type of teen to get in trouble with the law, he encourages other teens to get into fitness because it’s a life-changing experience.

If you or your teenager would like to power your way through the gym Hardcore Fitness Center, click here.

