Local gun owners respond to governor’s stance on protecting gun rights

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Protecting the Second Amendment in Texas was one of Gov. Greg Abbott’s priorities mentioned during his State of the State address Monday night.



Local gun owners said they’re on board to maintain those rights, while some state officials want more gun reform to be done.



Some Texans, including El Pasoans, agree with the governor and want to see their gun rights protected no matter what. Some added that it’s important for those who do own guns to receive proper training.

“It’s important to everybody. Whether you realize or not, it really is important to you,” Michael McIntyre, manager of Gun Central in Central El Paso, said.



McIntyre agrees with Abbott’s address about protecting the Second Amendment right in Texas.

“Politicians from the federal level to the local level have shouted: ‘Heck yes, the government is coming to get your guns.’ We won’t let that happen in Texas,” Abbott said Monday night.

“Any time any government has ever gotten a registry of the people who own guns, the next step was to take the guns away, and then the next step was to enslave the people,” McIntyre shared. “So we’ve seen that through history many times. I think he wants to make sure that doesn’t happen in Texas at least, and I think there will be other states that follow suit.”



State Rep. Cesar Blanco addressed the governor’s stance on gun control, and said he wants to see more sensible gun safety reform, especially after the Aug. 3 mass shooting in El Paso.

“He touted that last session, he signed 10 pro-Second Amendment pieces of legislation. I’d like to see the 10 that make communities like El Paso safe,” Blanco stated. “So you’re going to have disagreements on public policy, but I think this is a matter of life and death. After the shooting, we’ve got to work toward better and more sensible gun safety reforms in the Texas legislation.”



McIntyre said he’s confident in Abbott to protect gun rights, but also urges all gun owners to practice safe gun operations, handling and storage.

“The (fewer) mishaps we have as a gun community, the less likely it’ll be for people to point fingers at us. Of course, always fight for your rights. Why would you give up any right? It just seems counterintuitive to give up rights that you’ve had for so long,” McIntyre shared.



McIntyre said the shop offers classes every Saturday for those interested in receiving a license to carry.