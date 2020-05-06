Local funeral home provides options for families who lose a loved one due to COVID-19

1  of  2
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — During a time of social distancing, the way funerals are conducted has changed and we’re learning more about options available when a family member dies from COVID-19.

​”No difference in service we treat them equally to have a positive and dignified celebration of their loved one,” Jorge Ortiz, General Manager at one Perches Funeral Home shared.

Perches Funeral Homes told KTSM visitations and burials are still an option during the pandemic.

“We’re advising to families to wear face masks out all the time, and if they’re here making the arrangements or doing the visitations,” Ortiz said.

Those arrangements can be made in person or through video conference. Perches Funeral Homes said visitations can be live streamed.

“Also, we’re giving them the option of what we call a drive-thru chapel, where they can just drive by and pay their last respects,” Ortiz shared.

The funeral home also said it’s okay to have open casket if families so wish, as long as CDC guidelines and safety measures are taken.

“It is an option, and it is possible to have an open casket if they wish to. Just to have the last celebration of life with their loved one,” Ortiz added.

​According to Perches Funeral Homes, a person’s cause of death will not create an additional cost. As we’ve reported, Operation HOPE has teamed up with some funeral homes to include Perches, to assist with costs for those families.

