Local food rescue organization helps avoid food waste by giving back

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local food rescue organization is on a mission to reduce the amount of food that goes to waste and to help feed those struggling in our community during tough times caused by COVID-19.



No Lost Food has helped feed various shelters and families across the Sun City. The founder of the organization said the idea comes from a passion to solve world hunger issues in a way not many others are doing.

“About 40 percent of food goes to landfills and, if we recover that and this global hunger issue, it’s not the silver bullet solution I would say, but it is something that could definitely help people get their food and put food on the table for them,” said Preetha Rajkumar, founding president of No Lost Food.



No Lost Food is a local food rescue organization that strives to collect surplus food that would’ve gone to waste, and instead, give it to those in need across the Borderland.

“When we’re giving the donations, some of the packages were opened; they were half used. So what we do is a quality control check before we donate them to make sure everything was donated in good faith,” Rajkumar explained. “So our donors don’t need to worry about them getting any sort of liability or any issue that they think they might have to face.”

“When they’re ready to give those kinds of foods to an organization, which doesn’t go to landfills, waste, and they’re happy giving it to us. It’s moving on a positive note,” said Priya Raj, manager of No Lost Food.



The organization supports shelters in El Paso, Ciudad Juárez and also individual families.

“During the pandemic, we lost a lot of funders because they’re struggling and there’s so many organizations that need help. No Lost Food has been with us for a while. They’re a lifeline and bring the food that we desperately need to serve our clients,” said Monica Barrera, executive director of La Posada Home Inc.



The outreach for donations to local stores and businesses continues, but the existing support has seen a spike recently during the pandemic.

“We’ve had a lot of support from the community over the past year. I’ve been really impressed and excited by it, despite the fact that, again, things are difficult for people. We’ve had so many new, individual and business contributions,” shared Sally Nguyen, co-chair of Membership with No Lost Food.



Volunteers with the organization said it’s worth being a part of something that gives back to the community in need and encourage others to volunteer as well.

“It’s really important to me to have a presence in the community that is somewhat helpful in some way or another,” said volunteer Ruth Drexler.

“Till we are on this planet earth, we should reward some time for a noble cause. To me, it’s a good karma too,” Anita Sharma, another volunteer, added.



If you’d like to be a part of No Lost Food — whether by volunteering or becoming a donor — you can contact the organization’s Facebook page or visit its website.