Local food bank partners with DoorDash to safely deliver meals to low-income communities

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank announced its partnership with DoorDash that will deliver essential food and resources to vulnerable communities including seniors, individuals with disabilities, and veterans.



Since its pilot in March 2021, DoorDash dashers have already made over 25,000 deliveries numbering a total of 750,000 meals as part of the food bank’s home delivery program.



The local food bank and DoorDash are now delivering to and serving 2,100 clients every week.



“Working with DoorDash has been fantastic. They have partnered with us in a very meaningful way to help us reach our most vulnerable neighbors.” said Karmela Galicia, Director of Programs for El Pasoans. “We’re excited to continue this partnership and offer our clients safe, reliable food delivery.”

“DoorDash is proud to partner with El Pasoans Food Bank to provide choice, convenience, and dignity to their clients,” said Brittany Graunke, DoorDash Drive’s Director of Government and Nonprofit. “This tremendous partnership is just another example of DoorDash Drive helping fill an ongoing need by allowing partners to rely on Dashers to deliver food to people in their local community. Leveraging our last-mile logistics platform, we are committed to reducing barriers to accessing meals, groceries, and pantry items.”



