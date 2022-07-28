EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Eight filmmakers will have their short films screened at the Plaza Theater in August at an event sponsored by the Texas Film Commission. There’ll be an award presentation and the short films range from 3 minutes to 30 minutes; drama, comedy, experimental, animation are a few of the categories.

The Plaza Classic Film Festival is hosting its first Local Flavor showcase August 4, Thursday, at 7 p.m. in the Plaza Theater.

This is a first for the 15-year-old showcase, which is part of the El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival. Admission is $5 at the box office and Ticketmaster (there are no service charges if you buy your tickets at the box office).

Following a post-screening Q&A with the filmmakers, the fifth annual Local Flavor Awards, sponsored by the Texas Film Commission and Raiz Federal Credit Union, will be presented.

The awards include a $1,000 first prize, $750 second prize, and $500 third prize. The $250 audience favorite award will be determined that night via text-to-vote. Audience members and local filmmakers can gather at a free Local Flavor After-Part on the Sabor Patio at the Hotel Paso del Norte from 9-11 p.m.

A total of 39 entries were submitted this year. All selections are either locally made or connected films. The Local Flavor series was curated by El Paso filmmakers Zach Passero (First Date, Weird Kidz, The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot) and Lucky McKee (Old Man, Kindred Spirits, May, The Woman) with festival director Doug Pullen of the El Paso Community Foundation.



This year’s selections are:

• Aqui es El Paso (Dubeth Ramferi Cortez), 20 minutes — Narrative about an immigrant stranded in Juarez.

• Arkansas, etc. (Brandon Tyler), 14:45 minutes — Impressionistic short about a loner and a runaway.

• Dada Noise 2 (Christopher Rakas), 3:12 minutes — A writer lgives his heart away in this experimental short.

• Melody (Lauren Roman), 5:11 minutes — Animated short about a father who sings his daughter into

existence.

• Ome Tlaloc (Jacqueline Barragan), 8:39 minutes — Documentary; tattoo artist embraces his indigenous

culture.

• That Tingling Sensation (Ryan Rox), 29:59 minutes — A young man is forced to confront his prejudices.

• Visiones Diurnas (J. Genaro Limon and Arantza C. Shaeffer), 4:38 minutes — Experimental short in which a

pianist and painter in quarantine discover new possibilities.

• Where Is the Governor? (Carlos Humberto Tejeda), 9:30 minutes — A superhero tries to save the state.

