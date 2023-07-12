EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With over 700 acres of onions in the Southwest of New Mexico, Baker Produce is distributing their fresh onions to Farmesilla in Las Cruces through scorching triple digits.

While the Borderland experienced a night of rain recently, Baker Produce Coordinator Chad Morris tells KTSM too much rain could affect onions in the field after hot weather.

“It’s changed a lot from the way we do things. For example, we normally harvest early in the morning going up to, you know, noon. Now we start harvesting onions around eight, nine o’clock at night. Help the onions from bruising, sun burning and stuff like that, once they’re lifted,” Morris said.

Once they arrive at the distribution facility, Morris says it does tend to get hot in the building, which is why they run large fans throughout the building to keep them cool.

“The onions are taking a lot more water than we’re used to having right now. We are really trying to spoon feed them every day and make sure that they don’t dry out because they’re kind of like humans. They’ll sun burn if they get too dry,” said owner of Farmesilla and Mesilla Valley Produce T.J. Runyan.

Runyan says they welcome farmers across the region to sell their fresh produce, one being Baker Produce in Deming, New Mexico.

“We buy from people who are gardeners all the way to large farm operations around here. We have people that love to grow tomatoes, we want to give them an outlet to sell them outside of the farmers’ market, which is not always convenient to go farmers’ market,” said Runyan.

Farmesilla is at 1840 Avenida de Mesilla, in Mesilla, NM and open Sunday to Wednesday 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Thursday to Saturday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

