EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Facebook group El Paso Rocks is building friendships across the Borderland one rock at a time.

El Paso Rocks Admins says it takes 10 minutes for someone to find a hidden rock.

“There’s different medians, it’s mainly acrylic paint, but the sealing is what you want to put on there. The resin is weatherproof it might be yellow in the sun. It might just depend on what resin you get. I got a few rocks that are just spray painted with clear spray paint and then there’s an all proof, weather sealing that you can buy,” said E Paso Rocks Admin Jessica Mckeehan.

With 23,000 followers, Smith says they noticed kids wanting to participate with the adults, which is why Mckeehan came up with the children’s rock hunt group.

“She makes rocks, I make rocks and a lot of other artists donate rocks. They will give them to her and to me and then we will hide them and them once all the rocks are hidden, she pulls the location for everybody to go,” said El Paso Rocks Admin Jessica Smith.

The El Paso Rocks community always paints and posts rocks on the Facebook page despite the rule of one rock per child.

Leaving followers clues on where the rock may be. However, Smith tells KTSM she does randomly drop a rock in hopes of bringing new members.

Every rock you’ll see from the admins will have the logo written in the back “El Paso Rocks.”

“Get up and paint some rocks and share the message with El Paso and hopefully, your rocks will be found and posted” said Mckeehan.

According to one of the four Admins, Krista Booker, her father Klaus Hille created the Facebook page back in 2017 after he went on vacation to Alabama.

He was then inspired by his granddaughter finding a ladybug rock from “Homewood rocks” during a family walk to start painting rocks in the Sun City.

