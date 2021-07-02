Local eatery gives free food to El Pasoans stuck at McKelligon Canyon due to storms

by: Tatiana Favela

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The continuous downpour of rain has affected the Borderland in many ways, including trapping in El Pasoans from leaving McKelligon Canyon on Thursday. However, a local vendor stepped in and did their part to help ease the situation.

Over 100 people were stuck for hours at the entrance and exit of McKelligon Canyon which was covered by rocks, mud and debris from the storms Thursday afternoon.

As many were waiting to leave the area, the owner of Delicious Mexican Eatery Ray Borrego, who was also stuck due to the debris, set up a table and began handing out food for free to all those waiting for the debris to clear.

Video Courtesy of Ray Borrego – Owner of Delicious Mexican Eatery

A bulldozer arrived to remove the debris and allowed cars to exit.

