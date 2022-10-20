EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Hospitals of Providence Imaging Center West stresses the importance of getting screened annually for breast cancer.

It’s advised to start getting annual screenings every year after the age of 40 or if you have family history. According to Dr. Benjamin Wang, a radiologist with Hospitals of Providence Imaging Center, one out of seven women develop breast cancer in their lives. Wang says if you are getting your annual screening, it can make a huge difference in survival.

KTSM 9 News asked Dr. Wang about signs and symptoms to watch out for regarding breast cancer.

“Most common thing is no symptoms at all, as a matter of fact when you have symptoms its usually a little late.” Benjamin Wang Md.

Wang says due to there usually being no symptoms until the cancer has clearly progressed, getting a mammogram yearly is the best way to detect cancer but if you have dense breasts, you should also be getting a breast ultrasound. Although women are most commonly known to get breast cancer, men are not immune.

“One percent of all the breast cancer patients are male.” Benjamin Wang Md.

The imaging center is using breast cancer awareness month to stress just how important it is to get screened in hopes of detecting breast cancer before it progresses.

