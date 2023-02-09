CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Cannabis dispensaries are meeting with New Mexico officials to support cannabis consumers across New Mexico.

Dispensary manager at High Horse cannabis company Bennett Castro, tells KTSM they want to bring a positive message to New Mexico executives, making them aware that 24/7 cannabis dispensaries are safe, specially to those who replace it with holistic medication alternatives.

“We need our leaders to understand how much the industry taxes correlates with our pricing, whether clients are purchasing from us or not,” said Castro.

Adding that recreational clients get taxed, a soaring $10 increase from the price you see on the shelf, Castro says.

“Where medical patients are not taxed, and recreational clients are, and it’s about a 13% tax rate. So, from there there’s two different groups that get split up and once a product is highly taxed, it’s pretty expensive.”

Eight bills have affected the access to cannabis. However, the Cannabis Chamber of Commerce is now speaking up to elected state officials.

“There are good and bad ideas being considered and we want to ensure legislators are thinking about people who consume cannabis when making decisions,” High Horse CEO Ruben Aguilar said. “There’s a need for better access and we need to make sure we don’t tax the industry so high that we can’t compete with the traditional market,” Aguilar added.

