EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Many El Pasoans recently received a campaign mailer about the transgender community, claiming President Biden and the Democratic Party are indoctrinating children.

The mailers say Joe Biden and his allies are exposing kids to sexual and gender radical extremism in the classrooms.

Some say, “Giving children medicines not indicated on the label as puberty blockers that prevent children from becoming healthy adult men and women.”

“The trans-community has very high suicide rates because of the way they are targeted, and I am very deeply concerned about what this will do to the mental health of some of our vulnerable young people who are already suffering,” said U.S, Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso.

According Escobar, these mailers are coming from Stephen Miller, the Donald Trump adviser who was behind the Trump “family separation at the border” policy.

Escobar says these mailers are directly targeting the Hispanic community because they are only written in Spanish and being sent out to many El Pasoans.

