EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Something is cooking at the Craft Rhythm and Brews when a group of women beer enthusiasts come together to create a special brew.

Susy Saucedo, owner of Craft Rhythm and Brews gathered women brewers, judges and just any craft beer enthusiast to join them in creating a Pineapple Hefeweizen this weekend.

“It basically highlights that there are a lot of women out there that are very high skilled to brew beer, which is mainly a male dominated industry,” she said.

Hefeweizen, or wheat beer, is normally not made with fruits, but Saucedo said she wanted to create a beer with a “woman’s touch.”

“In a house, you know there is a woman’s touch and it is the same with beer,” Saucedo explained.

Along with her son and husband, their brewery started at home and grew into a business they opened just a little over a year ago.

“We don’t have many breweries and the ones that we do have there are a few that are women owned,” she said.

Her husband being the master brewer with over 12 years of experience, she has grown to love the process and has been involved for six years.

“We make all different types of beer so that there is a beer for everybody,” she added.

Among the group of women who came to learn more about beer brewing was Jackie Aguirre, who is currently training to complete the Beer Judge Certification Program.

She is noticing some adversities that women face in such a male dominated industry and she’s ready to change that.

“Historically, our goddess of beer is named Ninkasi and that’s a woman, so women have always been making beer and here we are in this male dominated craft beer industry. I want to be the one who is changing the way we do things now,” Aguirre said.

Her goal is to create a collective of Borderland’s women beer enthusiasts that will be open for anyone to join.

The Pineapple Hefeweizen brewed for International Women’s (Brew) Day will be ready to hit the taps by Mother’s Day in May.