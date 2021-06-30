Local café receives $15,000 grant, providing free summer lunches for kids

News

by: Tatiana Favela

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A local donation-based café is providing food for kids in need this summer to prevent any fear of hunger throughout these months with the help of Albertson’s and Safeway Foundation.

Mustard Seed Café received a $15,000 grant that is part of Albertson’s Nourishing Neighbors Community Relief Initiative that aims to fight food insecurity in the communities they serve.

Families can swing by the café located at 201 E. Sunset Rd. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for free lunches for kids and the whole family.

The non-profit shared no hoops or strings are attached, and warmly invite local families to stop by and pick up their meals.

