EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Aurellia’s Bottle Shop & Brewhouse located at 1620 Resler Dr. is giving El Pasoans a sip of Ireland with traditional Irish beer.

Aurelias’s manager Justing Gibson stated that while they’re not planning to serve green beer on St. Patrick’s Day, they still wanted to celebrate the culture of what the Irish did for beer in the form of an Irish Red Ale.

Gibson also says this is as much respect as they can pay to the original style of beer brewed 300 years ago. It takes them about three weeks to fruition it, and they make sure to taste their beer every morning before opening the brewhouse.

“Which is around like you know a 6-to-10-hour day, you know about a two-week match duration time where you know sits on yeast, yeast converts those sugars to ethanol alcohol and goes to what is called postproduction and where it gets package,” said Gibson.

In addition, Aurellia’s will be distributing their beer to Silo Bar located at 145 E Sunset Rd. where they will serve green beer along with Irish Red Ale.

If you’re looking for some luck today, head on over to Aurellia’s Brewhouse for an Irish beer.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.