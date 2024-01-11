EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Local author and pastor, Anthony Torres, joined us on our morning show on Thursday, Jan. 11, and talked about his new book that breaks the silence of alcoholism.

Torres says his new book, “Sober” is more about breaking a generational pattern regarding alcoholism.

In his new book, Torres says he talks about healing, forgiveness, and more on how to live a sober life.

“It’s about applying. It’s more than just wanting to get sober and clean. It’s actually applying the things to their life so they can get sober,” Torres said.

Torres also shares his own personal journey with addiction, saying that his family as well as his faith has led him through his journey, and it’s something he dedicates his book to. He also shares that this month he will hit 14 years being sober.

His previous book, “Letters to My People” is currently available in all prisons across the U.S. and Torres shares that was something that was important to him.

“I think everybody deserves a second chance. I don’t care where you’ve come from, what your life looks like, everybody deserves a second chance. And so, my heart was that when the book got into the prisons, that the men and women would see that, that no matter how much brokenness, no matter how much damage they have done in their life, there is still hope in their life and they still have purpose,” Torres said.

For anyone out there that is struggling with addiction or has a family member that is struggling Torres says, “People that are in addiction, and alcoholism, they want the help, but they just don’t know what looks like for them. So, there’s resources out there, we just have to get them the resources.”

Torres’ new book, “Sober” will officially be in stores on Jan. 25 which is also his birthday.

Torres’ previous book “Letters to My People” which is currently in stores now and can be purchased online as well.