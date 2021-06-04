Local artists come together behind a frame shop serving as a gallery

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Frame Co. is a newly opened custom frame shop with a mission to uplift Chuco Town’s art community.

Brother and sister Michael and Lauren White along with their friend Michael Moncibaiz, opened up their shop earlier in May of this year but the idea came from years of experience in the art world of music, fashion and painting.

Moncibaiz, who is a painter himself, said they wanted to bring a place where everyone could frame up their memories or artwork, but also provide a space for artist to consult about putting that final touch on their work.

“I think that’s equally as important to create this sort of exchange of ideas and things that are happening in the art world as a whole,” said Moncibaiz.

The space operates as a frame ship and a gallery, where the artistic trio of self-proclaimed “frame-geeks” puts up paintings and art of different local artist, and even those coming from around the country.

Michael White, who is a musician, said the frame enhances the artwork and helps to “overall make a statement.”

He said bringing the modern frame design that is customizable brings all El Pasoans something unique to ad to their households or even gift to someone.

Among paintings and prints, they also frame shadow boxes and military memorabilia. Their goal was to get rid of the stigma that framing needs to be expensive, instead they offer a variety of options for different prices and open to customization.

Lauren White comes from a fashion background and said picking a frame is just like shopping for clothes which gives her an opportunity to advise their clients on some creative ideas when it comes to framing.

“I think El Paso is a huge artist community,” she said adding ” I think we’re moving into the right direction towards appreciating it properly but I’m so excited to see how much further we are going to take it as a community.”

El Paso Frames Co. is currently exhibiting works of some local artist, but has another exhibition planned in July.

You can see their work and the latest exhibitions on their Facebook and Instagram page.

