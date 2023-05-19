EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Nomi on North Mesa is attracting anime lovers across the borderland with its Texan- Japanese fusion.

“If it’s your first time coming, order a couple different munchies, order some bowls, maybe get a ramen or entrée to split so you can kind of get a little taste of everything,” lead server Richard Jones said.

Although this isn’t the first go around for the owners in the restaurant business, they also own the Kozi Teppan Grill next door.

Jones says the owner’s daughter helps bring their restaurant come to life, she focuses on painting all the anime murals you see on the walls.

They really just wanted to make it comfortable but also trending so when you walk in here and you’ve forgotten about all these shows you might’ve seen as a kid. You’re instantly hit with this wave of nostalgia,” Jones said.

While all the food on their menu is made from scratch and very traditional, the owners wanted to try something new.

While they offer a variety of Japanese culture dishes, they have vegan options too.

“Our nachos are absolutely insane, it’s a house made tostada with our house made Japanese cheese sauce and our Thai basil shrimp. Our balsamic production is pickled Fresno Chilis. I know that’s a mouthful, but you really hit all the flavor profiles,” said Jones.

Nomi offers five different ramen noodles from spicy to garlic-flavored bowls.

If your mouth is watering, they are at 6127 N. Mesa St. and follow them on Instagram.

